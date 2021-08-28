Wauseon Man Sentenced To 12 Months In Prison For Domestic Violence

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on August 27, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Michael N. Walker, age 38, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Walker caused physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Walker to serve 12 months in prison.

He ordered Mr. Walker to pay all court costs. He received credit for 51 clays in jail.