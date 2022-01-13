Wauseon Man Sentenced To Prison For Disrupting Public Services & Domestic Violence

Facebook

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on January 12, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Daniel Lane, Jr., 33, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Disrupting Public Services. He threatened a family or a household member and made them believe that he would cause imminent physical harm to them, and he broke their cell phone so they could not call law enforcement or emergency services.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Lane to prison for 13 months for Disrupting Public Services and to CCNO for 90 days for Domestic Violence. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total sentence of 13 months. Defendant was also ordered to pay prosecution costs.