Wauseon Schools Ratify Agreement With Wauseon Education Association

The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education recently ratified a tentative agreement with the Wauseon Education Association for the next three years.

The base salary increase for the three years will be 1.8% in 2019-2020, 1.9% in 2020-2021 and 2% in 2021-2022. The two groups also reached an agreement on health insurance that would promote the migration of more employees to family/single, high deductible insurance plans with healthcare savings accounts.

The Wauseon Administrative Team appreciated the cooperative nature of the local association members. All mutually resolved issues were reached without the assistance of any individuals outside of the Wauseon Exempted Village School District.

