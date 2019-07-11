Kenneth Upell (1928-2019)

Kenneth F. Upell, age 91, of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fruit Ridge, MI on February 5, 1928 to the late Loren A. Upell and Doris (Fuller) Upell.

After graduating from Liberty Center High School, he married the love of his life, Beverly Andrews on February 9, 1952 and together shared 62 years together until her passing on December 20, 2014. Ken was a lifelong hog and crop farmer. In his spare time he enjoyed playing horseshoes, attending Liberty Center football games, wintering in Florida and most of all spending time with his family and loving his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Denise (Barry) Vollmar of Napoleon, Deann (Gale) Shumaker of Liberty Center, Doug (Ruth) Upell of Liberty Center and Danette (Nathan) Hesson of Liberty Center; daughter-in-law, Betty Upell of Napoleon; grandchildren, Brock Upell, Kylie (Derek) Schultz, Jodi Upell, Amy (Nick) Torres, Matt (Kristen) and Kurt (Ashley) Vollmar, Katti (Jeremiah) Leitner, Wes (Kayli) Shumaker, Ellen (Jordan) Bockelman, Jared, Jason (Kory), Trevor and Hunter Upell; Andrew (Andrea) and Alex (Shelby) Hesson; 26 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Upell and sister, Elois Chambers.

Friends will be received on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Ken will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019. Pastor Chuck Whitmire will be officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Heath Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make contributions to Hospice of Henry County, 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, OH 43545 or the Make a Wish Foundation, 215 North Saint Clair St., Toledo Ohio 43604 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

