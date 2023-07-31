Wauseon To Continue Non-EMS Services For York Township Through End Of Year

PRESS RELEASE – The City of Wauseon has agreed to move the date the city’s fire department will discontinue providing non-EMS emergency response services to residents in York Township from the original announced date of August 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

The city has agreed to the extension at the request of a number of residents from York Township. The city has decided to terminate non-EMS emergency services to residents of York Township due to the absence of a contract for such services with York Township.