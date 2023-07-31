NLG Ministries Visit The Renewal Center In Napoleon

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Never Let Go Ministries, Mary & Victor Juarez, traveled to Napoleon and visited The Renewal Center, a men’s residential treatment center, to share the personal story of Mary’s son, Marjoe Gineman, who lost his life to a prescription overdose in 2010.

They spoke to a group of nearly 20 men, in hopes that their testimony touched the hearts of the men and helped them to realize how addiction also greatly impacts the family of the person who is struggling with substance abuse.

They set up tables with literature available for the men to take to help aid in their recovery. They also had door prizes of their Never Let Go t-shirts and will be making a trip there soon to drop off devotionals for the men.

Anyone who would be interested in hearing the story of how addiction impacts a family can contact NLG at 419-212-2777.

Never Let Go continues their mission to help bring awareness to teens, to reach out to those in recovery, and those who struggle with addiction, along with helping others who have also gone through a loss in a drug related death. Shown in the picture is Chad Wieland, Therapist, and Mary and Victor Juarez.