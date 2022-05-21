Wauseon’s Chief Supermarket Wins “2022 Excellence In Retail” Award

RETAIL AWARD … Recently, Chief Supermarket in Wauseon was awarded the “2022 Excellence in Retail” award by the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. This award is presented to the outstanding retail business in Fulton County. Chief celebrated its 50th year in business in Wauseon this past year, as well as having a record year which resulted in Chief being ranked 7th out of 130 stores that the parent company owns. Congratulations to Rhandi Kauwe and all of her staff at the Wauseon Chief Supermarket.

 

