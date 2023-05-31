Wauseon’s Drue Roush To Continue Volleyball Career At Adrian College

BULLDOG VOLLEYBALL … Drue Roush (seated right) is pictured with her parents Larry and Cheri Roush and sister Delanie after signing a letter of intent to attend Adrian College. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Nate Calvin

ADRIAN – Wauseon senior Drue Roush will be attending Adrian College in the fall to continue her education and play volleyball for the Bulldogs.

“I chose Adrian because not only do I love the volleyball coaching staff and team, but I got the chance to meet some of my professors and I love them as well!”, commented Roush.