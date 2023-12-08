Wayne Beaverson (1937 – 2023)

(Born In Delta. Ohio)

WALDRON – Wayne Estel Beaverson, age 86, formerly of Waldron, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2023, at Maple Ridge Farm Assisted Living in Hudson, MI. Wayne was born on September 9, 1937 in Delta, OH to Estel and Blanche (Balser) Beaverson.

From 1967-1988, he was married to Darlene Stiles. Besides farming, he worked for various companies, including Lugbill’s of Archbold, Campbell’s Soup Co. of Napoleon, MultiCast of Wauseon, Kustom Fit of Pioneer, and LaGrange Products of Fremont, IN, where he retired on “9-9-99”.

Wayne is survived by his children, Randall (Betty) Beaverson of Waldron, MI, Lisa (James) Wineinger of Reading, MI, and Vonda (Matthew) Peters of Port Trevorton, PA; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ralph, of Delta, OH; one sister-in-law, Loretta Beaverson of Jonesville, MI; and a brother-in-law, Dick Nofzinger of Archbold, OH.

Along with his parents, Wayne was pre-deceased by a brother, Clifford; five sisters, Marjorie VanPelt, Rozelle Sintobin, Maxine Shelt, Genevieve Nofzinger, and Dorothy Cogar; and a great-granddaughter.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services, officiated by Jim Basinger and Mark Bankert, will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lauber Hill Cemetery, Archbold.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Maple Ridge Farms and Hospice of Hillsdale County for their loving care of Wayne.

