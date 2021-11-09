Wilma Wortkoetter (1924-2021)

Wilma C. Wortkoetter, 97, of Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born March 9, 1924, Defiance, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Katherine (Breckler) McCann.

Wilma has been a Ravenna resident the past six years and was formerly of Bryan, Ohio, where she used to live on Lebanon Street. While in Ravenna, she was a member of the Ravenna Moose and a seasonal camper at Hidden Valley Campround.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Bryan, Ohio, where she worked bingo and made noodles for church functions and had attended Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wortkoetter, on July 22, 2002; her son, Kenneth; her siblings, Helene (Robert) Clemons, Lucille (Richard) Myers, Patrick (Chressence) McCann, Richard (Marilyn) McCann; niece, Rebecca Clemons; and nephew, Patrick J McCann.

Survivors include her children, Don (Cathy) Wortkoetter, Mary (Jim) Newman; her grandchildren, Cody Yoney and fiancée Sarah Trecarichi, Megan (Steve) Grau, James Newman Jr. (Sarah Neese), Jeffrey (Macy) Newman, Melissa Cramer, Charity Cramer, Gabriel Cramer; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Wortkoetter; fur babies, Buddy and Star.

In honoring the family’s request, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Patrick Church in Bryan from 10:30 a.m. till time of the memorial. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. with Father Andrew Wellmann Officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.

The family would like to thank all who have helped Wilma through the years.