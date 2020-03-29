Charles Reynolds, Sr. (1937-2020)

Charles F. Reynolds, Sr., age 82, of rural Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Fulton County Health Center. He was born in Phyllis, KY on July 12, 1937, to James H. and Lassie M. (Charles) Reynolds. On July 12, 1955, he married Celestine Ann Corbine in Rapid City, SD, and she survives.

After school, Charles enlisted in the United States Air Force. He then worked for nearly 30 years at Bohn Aluminum in Adrian. In his free time, he enjoyed coon hunting, raising game fowl, boxing and drag racing.

Surviving besides his wife are his children, Charles (Kathy Jo Lucero) Reynolds, Jr., William (Lori Ann Amos) Reynolds, Marty (Timi) Reynolds, Venus (Brian) Merillat, Brent Reynolds, and Troy (Meagan Bunce) Reynolds;brothers, Don Reynolds and Greg (Peggy) Reynolds; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and Jerry Reynolds; and sisters, Louella Fields and Margaret Helen Bates – passing away the same day as Charles.

In an effort to keep friends and family safe from the nationwide pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in Bayes Cemetery in Wauseon.

Memorial contributions in honor of Charles can be made to Benevolence of the Family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com or www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is honored with Charles’ care and arrangements.