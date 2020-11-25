WCHD Community Talking Points For November 25th, 2020

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Williams County.

-This week, there has been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among Williams County residents. In the past 7 days (Nov. 17th-Nov. 24th), there have been 204 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths.

-Williams County remains level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 4 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita, New cases increase, Non-congregate cases, & Emergency department visits) and high incidence.

Common COVID-19 Misconception: “I don’t need to take precautions against COVID-19 because 99% recover.” The WCHD often hears people disregard the need to take safety precautions against COVID-19 based on the perception that very few have died from the virus. In the meantime, Williams County continues to see widespread COVID-19 infections.

-Case fatality rate (the number of deaths from a disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease) depends on age and underlying health conditions so mortality from the virus affects some people more than others. People who are older and people who experience chronic health conditions are considered high-risk for severe complications from the virus and are more likely to become hospitalized or have adverse outcomes such as death. –

If you are not worried about getting the virus yourself, please take precautions to protect others who may be more vulnerable. You never know how those around you will respond to getting COVID19 or if someone they live with is at higher risk. Williams County residents of all age ranges have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 (see graph). Treat everyone as though they are high risk. If you live with a high risk individual, take extra precautions and follow the guidelines here: https://bit.ly/3frqhUg.

-While the majority of COVID-19 cases are not killed by the virus, it is important to remember that recovery from COVID-19 may look different than the recovery of a cold. While people are no longer infectious and can leave isolation, they may still experience symptoms for an extended period of time. Emerging research is also showing that COVID-19 may lead to long-term implications for some individuals. It is important to be cautious (not fearful) of the virus by taking precautions now.

-With an increase in community spread and the number of sick persons requiring hospitalization in the past few weeks, it is expected that more people will be severely affected by COVID-19. Based on the current case fatality rate as of November 24th, if all 36,692 residents in our county were to become infected with COVID-19, it would result in approximately 357 deaths in our county (not accounting for increased risk among high-risk populations).

-Deaths from COVID-19 are preventable. By wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands often, not gathering, and following safe practices, Williams County can control the spread of the virus and limit COVID-19 exposure in our community. This will enable us to keep businesses and schools open and, more importantly, protect our community and those most vulnerable. This requires all of us to do our part to keep our community safe.

The Williams County Health Department is experiencing an extremely high volume of calls and reports for COVID-19.

-We are asking Williams County residents to be patient as we work our way through all of the calls and reports. While you are waiting to hear from us, please follow the guidelines here: https://bit.ly/3m8E8BC.

-If you have had a COVID-19 test or have been in contact with a COVID-19 case (within 6ft for 15 minutes over a 24 hour period), please stay home and quarantine for the period recommended by your healthcare provider or the WCHD.