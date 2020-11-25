Myrtie “Marty” Hardin (1931-2020)

Myrtie A. “Marty” Hardin, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on April 26, 1931 to Clyde and Myrtle (Louser) Wentz in Tedrow, Ohio.

Marty married the love of her life, Ennis “Red” Hardin on June 27, 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2001. Marty’s pride in joy was her family – she loved taking care of her family and making many memories with them. Later in life she also enjoyed going to the Fulton County Senior Center where she played bingo, card games, puzzles and socialized with friends.

She had great love and affection for her two furry friends until the end, Little Bit and JoJo. Marty was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma and will be missed beyond measure.

She is survived by her children, Paul Hardin, Pamela Erickson, Roxie Fox, Dawn Hardin and Terry (Kathy) Hardin; grandchildren, Taylor, Tami, Jason, Lyndsey, Jennifer, James, Autumn, Summer and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Ross, Mackinzy, Tristan, August, Phoenix and Skyler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ennis “Red” Hardin; daughters, Debbie and Sandy and grandchildren, Debra, Eric and Kasey.

In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, all funeral services will be private for Marty’s immediate family. Interment will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian, Michigan. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edger- Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio is honored to be entrusted with Marty’s funeral arrangements.