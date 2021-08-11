WCHD Offering COVID Vaccination Clinics Throughout Williams County

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

The WCHD is hosting drive thru back-to-school immunization clinics at local schools. These clinics make vaccines more accessible for students as they prepare for the school year. Call the WCHD at 419-485-3141 to schedule an appointment. The last drive thru clinics will take place tomorrow, August 12th at Hilltop and Stryker Schools. Children who are 12 and older are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at the clinics.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is convenient! Free vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:

-Montpelier WCHD Walk-in Clinics: Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours. Pfizer (12+) & Johnson & Johnson (18+) vaccines are available Mondays & Wednesdays from 9:15am to 4:30pm. Make an appointment, or simply arrive at the office for a vaccine. If you would like an appointment, register online (bit.ly/WCVaccine) or by calling 419-485-3141.

-Pioneer Church of the Nazarene Clinic: The Pioneer Church of the Nazarene (13962 Co Rd S, Pioneer, OH 43554) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, August 27th from 12pm to 4:30pm. Pfizer (12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccines will be available. You can make an appointment online at bit.ly/WCVaccine or calling 419-485-3141. Walk-ins are also welcome!

-Homebound COVID-19 Vaccinations: Homebound individuals in Williams County can get a COVID-19 vaccine from the WCHD. This program is only for individuals who are homebound due to mobility issues and cannot travel to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Call 419-485-3141 to arrange a date and time for a nurse to come to your home to give you your COVID-19 vaccine.

-Are you interested in hosting a COVID-19 clinic at an event, organization, or business? Contact Krista Adams at krista.adams@williamscountyhealth.org to learn more about organizing a convenient COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Dates and hours are flexible. Promotional tools are also available. Submit a location suggestion here: https://bit.ly/WCClinic