Week Of June 10th

BRYAN POLICE

MAY 30

•700 E Wilson St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired registration.

•Town & Country. Suspicious auto.

•310 W Wilson St. Assist other department.

•Williams County Communications request unit respond with medics; report taken.

•600 S Beech St block. Auto violation. Warning issued; sound amplification.

•Pierce St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; excessive acceleration, loud exhaust.

•5571 State Route 15. Assist other department. Child handcuffed to playground equipment.

•315 S Cherry St. 911 hang-up.

•Pierce St/Main St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Bryan Lanes. Trash complaint. Report of person going through the dumpster.

•700 E High St block. Hazardous condition. Report of person on motorized skateboard in the street.

•Kora Brew House & Wine Bar. Assist civilian. Request an officer; unable to locate.

•Wilson St/Union St. Hazardous condition. Report of person on skateboard in the street.

MAY 31

•Defiance County. Warrant. Defiance County reported they have Dylan Bush-Allen on warrant for failure to appear.

•Chamber. Trash complaint. Report of trash complaint. Complainant will call if person comes back.

•S Union St/forklift repair. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•418 E South St. Messages. Request to attempt contact with Mark Bostic.

•300 E Treveitt St block. Harassment. Report of person following them and making threat to bust out their car window; check-up, ok.

•908 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Report issues with a tenant; gave advice.

•735 S Lynn St. Dog complaint. Gave advice.

•326 W Butler St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; gave advice.

•627 S Beech St. Assist civilian. Question regarding vehicle equipment; information given.

•412 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•1400 Woodstream Ave block. Suspicious person. Report taken.

•100 Woodstream Ave block. Traffic stop. Arrest; Virgil Ridgway was arrested and taken to CCNO on warrant.

JUNE 1

•Roseland Park. Suspicious auto.

•600 S Cherry St block. Assist other department. Traffic detail.

•Perry St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Library parking lot. Assist civilian. Being flagged down; unfounded.

•500 S Beech St block. Parking violation.

•Report of Pontiac Bonneville with no plates. Warning issued; no visible registration.

•Mike’s Place. 911 hang-up. Report of harassment from the next door building owner; gave advice.

•600 S Walnut St. Solicit without a license. Report of a 4-door maroon Jeep Wrangler with 2 females going door to door in the neighborhood; unable to locate.

•711 W High St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer re the appliance store; gave advice.

•Lynn St/Fountain Grove Rd. Solicit without a license. Advised persons about permits.

•CE Electronics. Lockout.

•200 S Cherry St block. Assist civilian. Disabled vehicle.

•310 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•333 Lawndale Dr. Trash complaint. Report someone dumped several bags of trash on his property. Mrs. Frazer called back and asked to disregard the officer.

•Main St/Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Imagination Station. Juvenile complaint. Report of 2 teenage girls on the equipment.

•Burger Dairy. Harassment.

•Best One Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; operating on expired registration.

JUNE 2

•Plaza Motel. Traffic stop. Warning issued; lighted light.

•103 LaGlyda Ct. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•403 E Hamilton St. Larceny. Report theft; no report, complainant requests extra patrol.

•1115 E Wilson St. Larceny. Report of debit card being stolen and being used; report taken.

•439 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Williams County Communications report possible full arrest; report taken.

•Garver baseball field & concessions. Property found.

•High St/Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; improper lane change & distracted driving.

•Williams County Job & Family Services. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•300 W High St. Assist civilian. Finger printing; report taken.

•First Federal Bank. Non-injury accident; report taken.

•Beech St/Center St. Auto violation.

•Wal-Mart. Auto violation. Person tried to push her car forward with his vehicle; unable to locate.

•Four Seasons. Auto violation. Report of driving violation; unable to locate.

•Wal-Mart. Dog complaint. Report of a dog left in a car; unable to locate.

•100 S Beech St block. Assist civilian. Gave advice.

•CVS. Warrant. Defiance Police Department request assistance with a warrant; unable to locate.

•222 N Myers St. Auto theft. Reports some items missing; report taken.

•Walnut St/Perry St. Auto violation.

•Walnut St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension, warning issued; stop sign.

•Union St/High St. Assist civilian. Disabled vehicle.

•100 N Main St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension, warning issued; headlights required.

•Jackie Blu’s. Disturb peace. Report persons trying to start fights. Person warned for disorderly conduct.

•Bryan High School. Suspicious auto. Vehicle unoccupied; no one around.

JUNE 3

•903 Parkview Ave. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•High St/Townline Rd. Dog complaint. Loose dog; owner has dog.

•Titan Tire. Lockout.

•300 W High St block. Assist civilian. Flagged down; persons are doing work on the building.

•1200 S Main St block. 911 hang-up.

•1125 E Wilson St. Neighbor trouble. Report of neighbor harassment; gave advice.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; spoke with person.

•727 S Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request to speak to officer of person refusing to return their vehicle; check-up; ok.

•200 N Lewis St. Parking violation. Parking complaint of red Ford Ranger; check-up; ok.

•324 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

•711 W High St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; civil issue.

•540 E Holden St. 911 hang-up.

•837 E Bryan St. Neighbor trouble. Report issues with the neighbors.

•605 S Main St. Larceny. Report items missing from garage; report taken.

•Williams County Public Library. Disturb peace. Report of 3 males yelling at each other.

•200 E South St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; loud exhaust.

•Beech St/Maple St. Auto violation.

•800 E Perry St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; permit violation.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Juvenile complaint. Report of 11-year-old left the trailer and will not listen to her.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Auto theft. Report her vehicle was stolen; report taken.

•100 S Main St block. Assist civilian. Report of person who appears to be sleeping on a bench; unable to locate.

•Donaldson’s Ace Hardware. Assist civilian. Request officer; person left prior to officer’s arrival; unable to locate.

•806 S Main St. Dog complaint. Barking dog complaint.

•Underpass. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed and expired registration.

•Underpass. Traffic stop. Warning issued; headlights required.

•100 W Trevitt St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; headlight required.

•Minteq. Narcotics. Syringes found.

•204 W Mulberry St. Suspicious person.

•200 N Lynn St block. Dog complaint. Trying to catch dog.

•100 W Butler St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; headlights required and loud exhaust.

JUNE 4

•Lynn St/Wilson St. Disturb peace. Report loud noises.

•Wilson St/Allen St. Suspicious auto. Investigative stop.

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Harassment. Request to speak with officer; gave advice.

•Minteq. 911 hang-up.

•SKLD Bryan. 911 hang-up.

•503 E Bryan St. Dog complaints. Report of loose dog unable to get dog.

•116 Sylvan Court. 911 hang-up.

•100 S Beech St block. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•1100 Wesley Ave block. Dog complaint.

•Circle K. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired registration.

•905 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Keep the peace.

•Allen St/High St. Suspicious person. Unable to locate.

•1400 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired registration.

•425 S Beech St. Suspicious person. Extra patrol requested.

•Walnut St/Trevitt St. Suspicious person.

•1001 Stonehedge Dr. Assist other department.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•335 N Cherry St. Warrant. Unable to locate.

•Yangfeng. Traffic stop. Warning issued; sound amplification, expired plates.

•Adelphia/vacant building. Suspicious person. John Scurlock was warned for trespassing.

•1125 Bellaire Ave. Family/domestic violence. Request officer; Tricia Austin was charged with domestic violence.

•428 N Allen St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

JUNE 5

•705 S Beech St. Assist other department. Request officer assistance; report taken; arrest made.

•Bryan High School. Injury accident. Report taken.

•215 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•422 E High St. Family trouble. Request officer; warning issued.

•1605 E Wilson St. 911 hang-up.

•Wild Bill’s Tobacco. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•215 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Keep the peace.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Suspicious person; unable to locate.

•510 E South St. Forgery/fraud. Report taken.

STRYKER POLICE

MAY 27

•Ordinance Violation

MAY 31

•Loud Music

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Assist Medic

•Trespassing

•Assist Medic

JUNE 1

•Suspicious Activity

JUNE 2

•Open Door

•Ordinance Violation

•Criminal Mischief

•Assist Medic

•Trespassing

JUNE 3

•Traffic Hazard

JUNE 4

•Trespassing

•Ordinance Violation (3)

•Citizen Assist

JUNE 5

•Ordinance Violation

•Accident (Property Damage)

SWANTON POLICE

MAY 16

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm (2)

•Paigelynn St., Suicide Threats

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•C. Rd. 1, Reckless Driving

•Veronica St., Loud Music

•N. Main St., Open Burning

•Marshall Dr., Welfare Check

MAY 17

•Co. Rd. 2, Assist Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Marshall St., Domestic Dispute

•Hickory St., Suspicious Act

•Brookside Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Peachtree, Peace Keep

MAY 18

•South St., Accidental Alarm

•Geneva Dr., Keys Locked In Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Accident

MAY 19

•Geneva Dr., Unlock Vehicle

MAY 20

•Veronica St., Neighbor Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris In Roadway

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

•Co. Rd. 1-1, ATVs In Cemetery

MAY 21

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Act

•Paigelynn St., Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Warrant Arrest

•Dodge St., Warrant Arrest

MAY 22

•Clark St., Loud Music

•Munson@Airport, Criminal Mischief

•Harrison St., 911 Hang-Up

•Dodge@Miller, Juveniles In Street

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

MAY 23

•St. Richard School, Suspicious Persons

•S. Hallett Ave., Citizen Assist

•Main@Garfield, Loose Pitbull

•Main St., Train Blocking Crossing

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Fire Department

•Valleywood Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•Paigelynn St., Peace Keep

•Elm St., Domestic Dispute

•Airport@Forrester, Suspicious Person

MAY 24

•Veronica St., Suspicious Person

•Maddie St., Loud Music

•Munson@Garfield, Suspicious Person

•N. Main St., Curfew Violation

•St. Richard Crt., Theft From Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Possession

•SH 64@Airport, Reckless Driving

•Valleywood Golf, Suspicious Person

MAY 25

•Airport@Co. Rd. 1-3, Assist OSP-Accident

•E. Airport Hwy., Found Property

•Dodge St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., ATV Complaint

MAY 26

•Brookside Dr., Road Rage

•Promenade Dr., Telephone Harassment

•Brookside Dr., Kids By Construction

MAY 27

•Zeiter Way, Scam Phone Calls

•Main St. Bridge, Juvenile@ Creek

•Airport@Co. Rd. 2, Reckless Driver

•Dodge St., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Paigelynn St., Suspicious Person

MAY 28

•Maddie St., Assist Fire Department

•Memorial Park, Kids@Closed Park

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MAY 29

•Co. Rd. 2, Assist Deputy

•Brookside Dr., Dispurse Kids

•Harrison St., Accidental Alarm

•W. Garfield, Reckless Driving

•Dodge@Munson, Injured Animal

MAY 30

•W. Garfield, Intoxicated Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

•Swanton Reservoir, Suspicious Driver

MAY 31

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Main St., Train Blocking Crossing

•S. Main St., Non-Injury Crash

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 27

•878 Krieger St., Larceny

•15207 State Hwy. 2, Vandalism

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•720 E. Linfoot St., Welfare Check

•257 Jefferson St., Animal Call

•E. Walnut St.@N. Fulton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

MAY 28

•840 W. Elm St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1493 N. Shoop Ave. Unit B, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•300-B E. Linfoot St., Disabled Vehicle

•111 N. Elmwood St., Open Door

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Larceny

MAY 29

•248 N. Fulton St., Juveniles

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Drunk

•710 Hemlock, Open Door

•S. Shoop Ave.@E. Leggett St., Disabled Vehicle

•247 N. Franklin St., Vandalism

•134 Lawrence Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•N. Shoop Ave.@Airport Hwy., Debris/Item in Roadway

•1056 N. Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•257 Florence Dr., Telephone Harassment

•1123 Arrowhead Trail, Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., ERT Team Callout

•1170 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

MAY 30

•1210 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•219 S. Fulton St., Escort/Parade

•Cedar St.@E. Wlanut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1120 Old Orchard Dr., Investigate Complaint

•E. Linfoot St.@N. Shoop Ave., Debris/Item in Roadway

•230 Clinton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•320 Sycamore St., Alarm Drop

•404 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•417 Clover Lane, Loud Noise

MAY 31

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Assault

•222 Marshall St., Loud Noise

•878 Krieger St., Alarm Drop

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 101, Investigate Complaint

JUNE 1

•813 Woodland Dr., Zone Violation

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 18, Child Abuse

•700-B S. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

•N. Shoop Ave.@Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1058 N. Shoop Ave., Telephone Harassment

•230 Clinton St., Loud Noise/Disturbance

•475 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Threats/Harassment

•475 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Threats/Harassment

•123 N. Fulton St., Juveniles

•238 Madison St., Trespassing

JUNE 2

•525 Vine St., Juveniles

•400-B Marshall St., Suspicious Vehicle

•700-B S. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•435 Jefferson St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•625 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•303 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 2, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•517 Third St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•960 Fairway Ln., Alarm Drop

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1102, Domestic Violence

JUNE 3

•238 Madison St., Run Away or Unruly

WEST UNITY POLICE

MAY 25

•Citizen Assist

•Theft

MAY 26

•Pursuit/Under Investigation

•Animal Complaint

MAY 27

•Phone Harassment

•Domestic Dispute

•Disorderly Conduct

•Found Property

•Equipment Violation/Warning

MAY 28

•Ordinance Violation

•Unruly Juvenile

•Hit-Skip Traffic Crash

•Leaving the Scene, ACDA/Citation

•Theft

•Found Property

•911 Hang-Up

•Sex Offense

•Medical Emergency

MAY 29

•Animal Complaint

•911 Hang-Up

MAY 30

•Citizen Assist

•Juvenile Complaint

MAY 31

•Noise Complaint

•Suspicious Persons (2)

•911 Hang Up (2)

•Theft

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Dylan Shepard, age 23, Wauseon, plead guilty to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address. Mr. Shepard, having been a convicted sex offender, failed to provide written notice of a change of address to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Shepard to serve 10 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Shepard pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Austin, Tricia E (Bryan, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Costs: $354. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Not to have threatening or violent contact with victim, Hands Down domestic violence treatment.

•Bostater, Joshawa (Edon, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Bush-Allan, Dylan L (West Unity, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $109.

•Reed, Chase (Montpelier, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Sapp, Kelby (Edon, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Schaffter, Tatum (Edon, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Wiedmer, Nicholas (Edon, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Zulch, Shane (Montpelier, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Belknap, Shannon D (West Unity, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Dean, Griffin S (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Deming, Olivia F (Defiance, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Fahringer, Grant L (Montpelier, OH) Fine: $121. Costs: $79. Renew registration. Fine: $85. Costs: $40.

•Feeney, Shane M (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $86.01.

•Gathman, Jennifer R (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hake, Terry L (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Hephner, Jeffrey L (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Johns, Matthew A (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Kelley, Del H (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Koester, Michael W (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $296. Costs: $79.

•Lockhart, John T (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Marino, Vincent W (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $85. Driving without headlights. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Marquez, John R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $85. Costs: $54.

•Renfrow, Tianna M (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Steele, Megan N (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Veres, Tiffany S (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $35. Costs: $79.

•Ward, Jeremy H (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Wieczorek, Christopher S (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bingman, Kiara M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Bostelman, Jenna R (Pioneer, OH) Lights on. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Pelmear, Noah W (Archbold, OH) No valid operator’s license. Fine: $50. Costs: $93.

•Molina, Julia M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Shy, Jaden T (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Zamora, Michael A (Wauseon, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Harris, Brian (Swanton, OH) Wear dog tag. Fine: $37. Costs: $75.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Forrest Auto Supply LLC vs Winterfield, Damien S (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $175.81.