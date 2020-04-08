Week Of March 25th, 2020

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MARCH 13

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Threats or Harassment

•107 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Accident-Property Damage

•409 Vine St., Assist Dog Warden

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•403 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

MARCH 14

•200-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•1911 S. Defiance St., Assist Police

•400-B St., Parking Violations

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•108 Pleasant St., Assist Fire

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•308 Meadow Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

MARCH 15

•600 Lafayette St., Community Service

•209 E. Williams St., Vandalism

•709 E. Lutz Rd., Parking Violations

•709 E. Lutz Rd., Neighborhood Trouble

•S. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Offense/Warning

•100- B N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

MARCH 16

•207 1/2 E. Mechanic St., Open Door

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•1925 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

MARCH 17

•S. Lincoln St.@W. Barre Rd., Injury Crash

MARCH 18

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•104 S. Lincoln St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•224 S. Fulton St., Miscellaneous Complaints

MARCH 19

•300 Union St., Run Away

•1100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•705 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Jam

MARCH 20

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 56, Miscellaneous Complaints

BRYAN POLICE

MARCH 13

•Goodwill. Suspicious auto. Warning issued.

•100 N Cherry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•100 E Trevitt St. Suspicious auto.

•722 S Allen St. Assist civilian. Report that someone is taking the trash other than the street department.

•Bryan Ford. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•South St/Cherry St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•518 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Wilson St/Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•400 E Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued. Citation issued; display of plates.

•114 W Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Caller request to speak with officer.

•711 W High St. Assist other department. Report of vehicle on fire.

•309 E Maple St. Warrant service. Unable to locate person.

•Shell Spee-D Mart. Suspicious person. Request officer for fail to pay/suspicious person. Mark Deel was removed from property and warned for trespassing.

•623 S Allen St. Auto violation. Report of four-wheeler driving up and down the road.

•Circle K. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•900 S Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Cherry St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•100 W South St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•900 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist other department. Report of fire alarm.

•506 E High St. Assist civilian. Report unwanted person.

MARCH 14

•Bryan Police Department. Arrest. Natalia Vogelsong was arrested and transported to CCNO.

•Bavarian Ln/Palmer Ln. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•First Federal Bank. Accident. No injury.

•420 Fairview Dr. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•Cashland. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting.

•200 S Union. Juvenile complaint. Well-being check.

•500 S Allen St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; stop sign.

•340 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•521 Lawndale Dr. Noise complaint. Request to speak with officer; unable to locate noise.

•High St/Garden St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•300 W High St. Harassment. Reports harassment by subject in a vehicle; unable to locate vehicle.

•1025 Cardinal Dr. Parking violation. Report of vehicle parked across her driveway.

•324 E Maple St. Property damage. Report of damaged vehicle; advised to call Wauseon Police Department.

MARCH 15

•109 S Lebanon St. Suspicious auto. Vehicle with trunk open.

•510 S Beech St. Disturb peace. Report of gunshot; unable to locate any problems.

•Circle K. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•High St/Glen Arbor Dr. OVI. Anthony Haled cited for OVI and marked lanes.

•SKLD. 911 Hang-up

•Bakers Gas & Welding. Report of burglar alarm.

•CVS. Request officer. Arrest made.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist other department. Report of female being dehydrated.

•4547 County Road 15.75. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office reported a medical alarm being tripped.

•Dollar General. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious male; unable to locate person.

•Circle K. Traffic stop. Citation issued; operating with expired plates and failure to transfer registration.

•617 S Walnut St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•100 W South St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Bryan Police Department. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

•Walnut St/Maple St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Skate park. Traffic stop. Warning issued. Citation issued; seat belt

•West Bryan Main Stop. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•515 John St. Assist civilian. Request for officer for a keep the peace.

•Chief supermarket. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Four Seasons. Assault. Request to speak with officer.

•126 LaGlyda Ct. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

MARCH 16

•A&W/KFC. Burglar alarm. Report of alarm; building secure.

•Buffalo Road Reception Hall. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person.

•9876 County Road 16. Assist other department. Fire alarm.

•322 N Beech St. Lockout.

•Bryan Community Health Center. Burglar alarm. Report alarm; Northwestern Ohio Security advised cancelled alarm.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Donaldson’s Ace Hardware. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Dollar General. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Spangler Candy Company. Warrant service. Unable to locate person.

•215 N Lewis St. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

•High St/Portland St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

MARCH 17

•Beech St/Pierce St. Disturb peace. Noise complaint; unable to locate noise.

•Perry St. Traffic stop. William Grant arrested on warrant and turned over to Williams County Sheriff Office.

•Wilson St/Union St. Assist civilian. Report of female walking down the street screaming and flailing her arms. Unable to locate person.

•Father Johns. Assist civilian. Report of female acting odd in the alley.

•Fountain City Ice House. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•427 S Cherry St. Assist other department. Montpelier Police Department request well-being check.

•South St/Walnut St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•1110 Colonial Ln. Assist civilian. Blake Richards was warned for disorderly conduct.

•Perry St/Cherry St. Suspicious person. Unable to locate person.

•204 W Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Report of suspicious auto; unable to locate.

•Taco Bell. Auto violation. Report of possible impaired driver.

•Wal-Mart. Auto violation. Report of driver may have hit pole in parking lot.

MARCH 18

•823 N Main St. Assist civilian. Report of family trouble; sister trashed her house.

•Center St/Townline Rd. Accident. No-injury.

•Center St/Townline Rd. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Recreation park. Suspicious auto. Semi in rec park with Canadian plates; report of it being odd.

•Main St/Bryan St. Accident. Citation issued; failure to yield.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Bryan Auto Depot. Assist civilian. Report of egg being thrown from viaduct.

•628 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

MARCH 19

•Woodland Estates. Assist other department. Request assistance.

•High St/Parkview. Hazardous condition. Life squad advised there is traffic hazard.

•E Vapor Hut. Larceny. Report of theft.

•Wal-Mart. 911 hang-up.

•Main St/Holden St. Assist civilian. Report taken.

•604 E Edgerton St. Burglar alarm. Report of alarm.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist civilian. Arrest made.

•1012 Buffalo Rd. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request.

EDGERTON POLICE

MARCH 2

•Riverbend Addition, Prowler

•428 S. Michigan Ave., Nuisance Property

•328 W. Vine St., Menacing

MARCH 5

•224 Farnham St., Telecommunication Scam

•104 S. Ash St., Theft

MARCH 9

•300 N. Michigan Ave., Animal Problem

•200 E. Indiana St., Abandoned Vehicle

•343 E. Hull St., Medical

MARCH 10

•223 Riverside Dr., Medical

MARCH 11

•CR 6 & Williams Defiance Co. Line Road, Suspicious vehicle and persons

•SR 49 & US 6, Traffic Crash

MARCH 12

•CR 6 & US 6, Agency Assistance – Attempted Burglary

•358 E. Gerhart St., Apt. 414, Drug Complaint – Marijuana

MARCH 13

•100 E. Indiana St., Traffic Stop – Railroad Gates Citation Issued

•100 Depot St. and Bement St. Area Traffic Complaint

•100 W. Lynn St., Medical

•444 N. Michigan Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 16

•123 E. Hull St., Medical

MARCH 17

•127 W. River St., Suspicious vehicle

•317 N. Michigan Ave., Suspicious vehicles

MARCH 18

•200 E. Indiana St., Abandoned vehicle

•343 N. Ash St., Abandoned vehicle

•233 E. Morrison St., Patient runway

•328 W. Vine St., Medical

•317 N. Michigan Ave., Suspicious vehicles

•118 N. Industrial Dr., Open door

SWANTON POLICE

MARCH 1

•Lucas County, Vehicle In Ditch

•E. Garfield, Loose Dog

MARCH 2

•Dodge St., Assist Rescue-injury

•Oak St., Road Obstruction

•E. Airport Hwy., Dispute

•S. Hallett Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 3

•Monclova Rd., Assist Deputy

•Valleywood Dr., Menacing

MARCH 4

•High School, 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Cass St., Domestic Violence

•Maddie St., 911 Hang-Up

•Oak St., Basketball hoop in road

•Church St., Noise Complaint

MARCH 5

•Co. Rd. K@Co. Rd.4, Assist Deputy-Gun

•Oak St., Basketball hoop in road

•Chestnut St., Traffic Assist

•Paigelynn St., Vandalism

•E. Airport Hwy., Keys locked in door

•Veronica St., Assist Rescue-ill

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport@Hallett, Warrant Arrest

•Church St., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 6

•Garfield@Clark, Loose Dog

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport@Munson, Disabled Vehicle

•Shaffer Rd., Assist Deputy

•Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

•Airport@Munson, Warrant Arrest

MARCH 7

•Basset St., Loose Dog

•N. Main St., Trash Complaint

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Oak St., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 8

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Airport@Hallett, Accidental Alarm

•Lawrence Ave., Domestic Violence

MARCH 9

•Paigelynn St., Barking Dog

•Airport@CR 1-3, Warrant Arrest

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

MARCH 10

•Main St., Suspicious Person

•Allen Dr., Civil Dispute

•N. Main St., Assist Rescue

MARCH 11

•Lawrence Ave., Theft

•W. Garfield, Welfare Check

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•S. Main St., AssistRescue-ill

•Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•Lawrence Ave., Suspicious Person

•Maddie St., Neighbor Trouble

•Alpine Dr., Parking Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MARCH 12

•High School, Car/Pedestrian Dispute

•Airport@Paigelynn, Disabled Vehicle

MARCH 13

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Main St., Theft

•Airport@CR 3, Assist OSP-Crash

•Airport@Munson, Road Rage

MARCH 14

•S. Hallett Ave., Assist Rescue-ill

•Kierra Lane, Civil Dispute

•Maddie St., Parking Issue

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Cass St., Domestic Dispute

MARCH 15

•Paigelynn St., Assist Rescue

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue

•Cypress Dr., Suspicious Activity

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

•N. Main St., Theft From Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 9

•Speed/Citation

•Lock Out

•Traffic Crash

•Well-Being Check (2)

MARCH 10

•Agency Assist

•Trespassing

•Well-Being Check

•Lock Out

MARCH 11

•Lock Out

•Animal Problem

•911 Hang-Up

•Theft

•Traffic Crash

MARCH 12

•Counterfeit

•Traffic Crash

•Drug Complaint

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed/Warning

•Improper Passing/Warning

MARCH 13

•Wanted Person/Arrest

•911 Hang-Up

•Juvenile Problem

MARCH 14

•Speed/Citation

•Citizen Assist

•Animal Problem (2)

•911 Hang-Up

•Agency Assist

•Failure To Display Plates/Warning

•No Brake Lights/Warning

MARCH 15

•Theft

•Fire

•Speed/Warning

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Blue, Charles B (Bryan, OH) Weapon while intoxicated. Fine: $35. Costs: $40. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, firearm and ammunition to be forfeited.

•Peel, Sydni A (Bryan, OH) Unauthorized use. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim or residence for 3 years.

•Ridgeway, Matthew (Alvordton, OH) Failure to register. Fine: $300. Costs: $94.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Beck, Autumn L (Bryan, OH) Driving without a license. Fine: $125. Costs: $79. Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $40.

•Blue, Charles B (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $94. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 1/14/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days.

•Burns, Jessica M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Christman, Kirby (Sherwood, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Clark, Carol A (Bryan, OH) Right of way turning left. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Day, Sue A (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Geiser, Alan D (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Grube, Christian M (Bryan, OH) Railroad crossing. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Hall, Cody M (Defiance, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations for 2 years.

•Hale, Anthony W (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 14 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/15/2021. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days. Marked lanes. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Herder, Matthew A (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kimberly, William W (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Lee, Jeremy R (Stryker, OH) Driving without a license. Fine: $125. Costs: $85. No tail lights. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Meyers, Kristy L (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Oehlers, Amanda M (Fayette, OH) Improper passing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Park, John F (Bryan OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Rose, Terrance D (Bryan, OH) Expired operator’s license. Fine: $75. Costs: $85. Stop sign. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Singer, Abigail L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Smith, Dominick (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Storrer, Joshua D (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Suydam, Julien C (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•Thompson, Brianna A (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Thompson, Michelle R (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Baez, Leonides (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Beville, Joseph (Napoleon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Cline, Debra K (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Cramer-Bodenbender, Austin (Napoleon, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Drewes, Brian A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Funk, Matthew (Wauseon, OH) Gross overload. Fine: $300. Costs: $85.

•Harris, Grant L (Delta, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $56. Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Hildebrand, Brian L (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Loar, Kevin J (Delta, OH) Stopped emergency vehicle. Fine: $74. Costs: $85.

•Lovejoy, Stephanie A (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Perez, Anette M (Wauseon, OH) Traffic device. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Pharmakidis, Dianna J (Metamora, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Roseman, Phillip C (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Ruger, Bradyn L (Fayette, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Vasvery, George L (Delta, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Weasel, Cynthia A (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Waldvogel, Kelly R (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $75.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Adams, Cody C (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $751.33.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Castillo, Amanda J & Alfredo G (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $208.17.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Culpepper, Dail (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $387.47.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Guerrero, Juan A & Ashley M (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $149.99.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital vs Geiner, Robert J Jr (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $236.00