Week Of September 18th, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 6

•506 Walnut St., traffic detail, grass in roadway.

•403 West St., vehicle unlock.

•Ditto St. at Walnut St., traffic offense, stop sign, violation warning.

•S. Defiance St. at Layfayette St., disabled vehicle.

SEPTEMBER 7

•600 Lafayette St., suspicious vehicle.

•2001 S. Defiance St. unit 29, suspicious vehicle.

•24142 County Road F, assist another unit.

•1000B W. Barre Rd., traffic offense, speed violation warning.

•1950 S. Defiance St., follow up, located owner of found keys.

•103 N. Defiance St., narcotics.

•400B S. Defiance St., warrant misdemeanor.

•210 Ditto St., suspicious activity, unfounded.

SEPTEMBER 8

•1601 S. Defiance St., suspicious person.

•811 Stryker St., assisted another unit.

•336 Miller Ave., follow up, assist.

•100B Woodland Dr., traffic, parking violations, warnings issued.

•2001 S. Defiance St. unit 139, telephone complaints.

SEPTEMBER 9

•901 Stryker St., traffic, parking violations, parking on private property.

•200B Bluestreak Dr., Community service, 1 bicycle safety award.

•200B Frey Rd., traffic offense, stop sign violation warning.

•N. Defiance St. at Norfolk Southern Railroad, traffic detail, arm bent on south gate.

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Subject with questions about going to see friend at Fairlawn.

•Ditto St. at Walnut St., traffic offense, violation warning, turn signal and stop sign.

•N. Defiance St. at E. Lutz Rd., traffic offense, violation warning, turn signal.

•100B Short-Buehrer Rd., traffic offense, violation warning, turn signal.

•600 Park St. unit 18, unwanted person.

SEPTEMBER 10

•1100 S. Defiance St., welfare check, truck driver blocked in, wanted driver of other vehicle work to move. Assisted getting driver out.

•100B S. Defiance St., traffic offense, speed.

•100B S. Stryker St., traffic offense, improper passing.

• 2 Eicher St., suspicious vehicle, brown truck driving slowly past houses taking pictures.

•300B Walnut St., community service, bicycle safety award (2).

•500B E. Lutz Rd., property, lost cell phone. Later found.

•1200B S. Defiance St., animal call.

•800 Stryker St. unit A, suspicious vehicle.

•400B E. Lutz Rd., report of metal in roadway, removed.

•500 Lafayette St., traffic offense, speed.

•500B Ditto St., traffic offense, stop sign.

•900B W. Barre Rd., traffic jam, removed cone from street.

•701 E. Lutz Rd., welfare check.

•2001 S. Defiance St. unit 139, civil problem.

•1100B S. Defiance St., traffic offense, violation warning, marked lanes.

SEPTEMBER 11

•600 Park St. unit 23, assist another unit.

•911 E. Lutz Rd., traffic offense, speed, citation.

•714 Ringernberg Dr., misc. complaint – vehicle with door open & no one in vehicle.

•719 Siegel Dr., fraud.

•600B Park St. unit 29, welfare check.

•205 Wilson St., domestic trouble.

•Franklin St. at Park St., traffic detail, crossing guard.

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., miscellaneous complaint.

• 400B E. Lugbill Rd., traffic offense, warning violation marked lanes.

•502 S. Defiance St., assisted police unit.

•403 Vine St., vehicle unlock.

•100B E. Lutz Rd., miscellaneous complaint, report of half dressed subject running down middle of road.

SEPTEMBER 12

•900B Walnut St., traffic offense, warning speed.

•125 Taylor Parkway, miscellaneous complaints, FedX driver stuck in gated area, contacted key holder and let subject out.

•E. Lutz Rd. at Vine St., Crash.

•415 E. Lutz Rd. unit 61, threats of harassment.

•Ditto St. at W. Williams St., traffic offense, warning violation stop sign.

SEPTEMBER 13

•100B Depot St., traffic offense, violation warning, speed.

STRYKER POLICE

SEPTEMBER 1

•Domestic Dispute

•Serve Warrant

SEPTEMBER 2

•Found Property

SEPTEMBER 3

•Suspicious Person

•Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 4

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Loose Dog

•Traffic Stop/Citation

SEPTEMBER 5

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

•Alarm

SEPTEMBER 6

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

•Ordinance Violation

SEPTEMBER 7

•Domestic Dispute

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

SEPTEMBER 8

•Citizen Assist

•Alarm

•Found Property

SEPTEMBER 9

•Assist Medic

•Animal Complaint

SEPTEMBER 10

•Unruly Juvenile

•Theft

SEPTEMBER 11

•Accident (Property Damage)

•Serve Warrant

•Suspicious Activity

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 2

•Theft (2)

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Agency Assist (2)

•Speed/Warning

SEPTEMBER 3

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

SEPTEMBER 4

•Lock-Out (2)

•911 Hang-Up

•Suspicious Activity

•Keep the Peace

•Juvenile Complaint

SEPTEMBER 5

•Animal Complaint (3)

•Medical Emergency

SEPTEMBER 6

•Suspicious Activity

•Lock-Out

•911 Hang-Up

•Telecommunications Harassment

•Speed/Warning

SEPTEMBER 7

•Lock-Out

•Ordinance Violation

•Agency Assist

SEPTEMBER 8

•OVI/Arrest

•Speed/Citation

•Disorderly Conduct

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 4

•128 Depot St., Animal Call.

•940 E. Leggett St., Grass In Roadway.

•N. Fulton St.@W. Chestnut, Accident (Property Damage).

•121 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint.

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 15, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person.

•W. Elm St.@N. Brunell St., Suspicious Person.

SEPTEMBER 5

•Mulberry St.@Third St., Animal Call.

•840 W. Elm St., Unit 1005, Juveniles.

•720 N. Shoop Ave, Accident (Property Damage).

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop.

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint.

•245 Grant St., Open Door.

SEPTEMBER 6

•1170 N. Shoop Ave Unit 41, Domestic Violence.

•865 E. Leggett St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle.

•304 W. Elm St., Welfare Check.

•135 E. Linfoot St., Assault.

•220 N. Fulton St., Vandalism.

•307 Joanna Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person.

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Larceny.

•840 Parkview, Drunk.

•345 S. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check.

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny.

•Clinton St.@W. Oak St., Suspicious Person.

SEPTEMBER 7

•526 Park St., Animal Call.

•W. Elm St.@Clinton St., Suspicious Person.

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 62, Suicide Attempted.

•134 N. Fulton St., Vandalism.

•00 Wabash St., Animal Call.

•840 W. Elm St Unit 702.

•228 Madison St., Vandalism.

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort.

•230 Clinton St., Found Cell Phone.

•S. Fulton St.@W. Leggett St., Found Dog.

•1056 N. Ottokee St., Welfare Check.

•701 S. Harvest Lane, Investigate Complaint.

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 14, Loud Music.

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1304, Investigate Complaint.

• 485 E. Airport Hwy., Possible Overdose.

SEPTEMBER 8

•850 W. Elm St., Animal Call.

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 312, Welfare Check.

•520 Potter St., Found Bike.

•407 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check.

•148 N. Franklin St., Vandalism.

•415 Cole St. Unit 28, Disorderly Conduct.

•230 Clinton St., Child Abuse.

SEPTEMBER 9

•840 W. Elm St Unit 1003, Civil Matter.

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle.

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call.

•E. Chestnut@S. Shoop Ave., Accident-injury.

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call.

•753 Wauseon Senior Villas, Suspicious Person.

•N. Shoop Ave.@Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle.

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop.

SEPTEMBER 10

•415 Cole St. Unit 7, Suspicious Activity.

•234 Madison St., Investigate Complaint.

•629 Third St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle.

•228 Madison St., Threats/Harassment.

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage).

•1265 N. Shoop Ave., Indecent Exposure.

•445 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person.

•840 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle.

FAYETTE POLICE

SEPTEMBER 1

•Recovered Property

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Assist

SEPTEMBER 3

•Traffic Stop/Warning

SEPTEMBER 4

•Traffic Stop/Citation (2)

SEPTEMBER 5

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Traffic Stop/Citation (2)

SEPTEMBER 6

•Animal

•Threats

•Domestic

SEPTEMBER 7

•Traffic Stop/Citation (2)

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman:

•David Williams, 35, of 10487 Co. Rd. 4, Lot 67, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. On March 7, 2019, he possessed Cocaine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Williams to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay court costs, maintain employment, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, be held at CCNO, until admittance Into the SEARCH Program, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr, Williams spending 11 months in prison.

•Dustin Funk, 39, of Flint, MI, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. From September 7, 2019 to May 16, 2019, he failed to pay child support. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Funk to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay current with his child support and pay all arrears, inform the CSEA of his employer and any change of address, and set up/maintain wage withholding with his employer.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Funk spending 11 months in prison on each count, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 33 months in prison.

•Heather Boger, 40, of 352 Chestnut St., Pettisville, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Theft. During March 18, 2013 to January 4, 2019, she did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services without the consent of the owner, and the value of said property or services being $150,000 or more, but less than $750,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Boger to 18 months in prison and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, and pay restitution to the victim.

Williams CountyCriminal

•Bartley, Jessica R (Montpelier, OH) Prohibit animals. Fine: $150 with $50 suspended. Costs: $116. Shall either tether dogs or have them in covered kennel, no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Burkhart, Michael D (Bryan, OH) Attempt to take fish. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Burton, Trae L (Sherwood, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $50. Costs: $102.50.

•Hancock, Christopher L (Stryker, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $134. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement. Failure to file taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement. Failure to file taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years. Failure to file taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

•Hancock, Christopher L (Stryker, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $125. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

•King, Joshua G (Edon, OH) Closed fishing area. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Miller, Richard L (Bryan, OH) Criminal trespassing. Costs: $146.94. Jail time: 30 days. Not to have contact with West Unity American Legion.

•Monnin, Bartholomew F (Montpelier, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $120. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Murgatroyd, Christopher A (Montpelier, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 3/2020.

•Slaughter, Demetrius (Stryker, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 60 days suspended. Restitution to be paid by 10-30-19 to prosecutor.

Williams County Traffic

•Allen, Desiree M (Montpelier, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $125. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Barajas, Sylvia (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Barnard, Megan (Fayette, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Brown, Betsy J (Edgerton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Brown, Brandon A (West Unity, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Bucher, Anthony M (Delta, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $89. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 7/2020.

•Burton, Trae L (Sherwood, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs $124. Jail time: 90 days with 75 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Carnahan, Rochelle L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Chen, Nanzhu (Wauseon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Cogswell, Brian J (Pioneer, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Coleman, Anthony F (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gambler, David L (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Farley, Jody (Montpelier, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $65. Costs: $85. Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $110. Costs: $40.

•Finley, Kimberly R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Johnson, Justina J (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $500. Costs $119. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/2020, no future violations within next 5 years.

•Karzynow, Brad C (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kupfersmith, Chrystal H (Pioneer, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Layman, Chrissy A (Alvordton, OH) Display plates. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Lee, Benjamin F (Montpelier, OH) Red light. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•McVay, Jonathon J (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nichols, Sean A (Bryan, OH) OVI refusal. Fine: $750. Costs: $141.70. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 4/2020. Defendant must complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. OVI suspension. Fine: $750. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 150 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/2020.

•Perez, Michael P (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Piasecki, David S (Sherwood, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $1,000. Costs: $121. Operator’s license suspended until 9/2020.

•Prince, Jacob (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Rangel, Veronica (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Richmond, Tami L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Schaffer, Hanna M (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Schroeder, Anthony A (Mark Center, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Shannon, Michael L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Shaw, Verna L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $85. Costs: $40.

•Singer, Jason A (Pioneer, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Smith, Mathew W (West Unity, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Stafford, Kaleb J (Sherwood, OH) No turn on red. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Stark, Mark (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Treesh, Cherie E (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•White, Catherine L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Whitman, Tom D (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Yocum, Zayne G (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Yoder, Meredith W (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $84.

Fulton County Traffic

•Arquette, Andrew J (Metamora, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Ballmer, Brynn E (Fayette, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $56.

•Bigley, Breyanna I (Defiance, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Bittinger, Carl T (Lyons, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Bower, Suzanna L (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Briskey, Rachel E (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Burkholder, Cole M (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Burkhart, Fred (Swanton, OH) Brake equipment. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Canfield, Clifford R Jr (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Chaffee, Douglas D (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Creek, Dustin M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Gerig, Karen S (Archbold, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Goheen, Stephanie M (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Hamby, Benjamin E (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Hampton, Aaron H (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Hardman, Joshua R (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Heckel, Austin (Delta, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Hickerson, Chad (Lyons, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Irelan, Joseph P (Swanton, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Lutz, Lindsay C (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $93.

•Mathers, Sharon A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Matthews, Mark R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 12/2019.

•Merillat, Joyce A (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Miller, Bobbi A (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Mills, Christine B (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Mock, Donald E (Swanton, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Nafziger, Clay M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Nagel, Sharon C (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Nofziger, Felicia J (Wauseon, OH) Traffic device. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Plessner, Bruce R (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Puehler, Benjamin E (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Ramos, Jose R (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Riegsecker, Amos (Wauseon, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Sexton, Jack L Jr (Lyons, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Shidler, Keith R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Stewart, Robert J (Fayette, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $56.

•Tremmel, Timothy P (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Vandeilen, Courtney A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $94. Costs: $85.

•Vasquez, Frank X (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Vasvery, Christopher M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Winters, Gerald W (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Wulff, David G (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

Fulton County Criminal

•Smallman, Dennis E (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $75.

•St Clair, Jerilyn (Wauseon, OH) Failure to file taxes. Costs: $75.

Fulton County Civil

•Fulton County Health Center vs Aschim, Marcus (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $149.98.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Brown, Wesley C & Jackilyn C (Lyons, OH) Judgement amount: $1,533.81.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Halpin, Caleb M (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $1,883.00.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Held, William Gregory Sr & Renee (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $505.42.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Keefe, Ralph (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $512.82.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Lowe, Ryan (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $179.63.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Mattin, Trevor A (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $558.60.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Woods, Shannon & Dana (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $1,520.87.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital vs Erdman, Tammi (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $686.24.

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes: Authorities are investigating several thefts that occured in Lyon, Ohio area.

On or about August 20, 2019, at 15257 County Road 12, Lyons, suspect(s) stole a 2016 Carry On 5’x8′ utility trailer, a 48″ deck John Deere 717A zero turn riding lawnmower, serial no. TC717AX031905, and a Briggs & Stratton 550 EX push mower.

On or about August 27, 2019, at 513 N. Adrian, Lyons, suspect(s) broken into a shed, and stole a 1998 John Deere 345, serial no. M00345B073736.

On or about August 27, 2019, at 125 S. Adrian, Lyons, suspect(s) broke into a garage, and stole a 10 gal. stand up wheeled Brute air compressor.

On or about August 27, 2019, at 509 N. Adrian, Lyons, suspect(s) stole a 5X8 black metal trailer, serial no. 00034368407.

On or about August 27, 2019, at 213 S. Adrian St. Lyons, suspect(s) broke into a garage, and stole a gray porter cable bag that contains a drill, saw, sawzall, and drill bits; a Central grinder kit; a Drill Master 7′ polisher; metric wrenches; allen socket sets; misc. sockets; 1/2″ impact wrench; and a Craftsman Sawzall and blades.

On or about August 27, 2019, suspect(s) at 309 Lincoln, Lyons, suspect(s) broke into a shed, and stole a red Honda generator.

On or about August 27, 2019, at 219 Lincoln, Lyons, suspect(s) broke into a garage, and stole a wheeled black air compressor, and a red Troy weed whacker.

On or about August 28, 2019, at 304 Fulton, Lyons, suspect(s) broke into a garage, and stole a Carbtune Pro 4; an OTC compression test kit; a motorcycle saddle bag; a Dewalt 30 gal. compressor; a 4.5 gal. Campbell Hausfeld compressor; a Dewalt compound miter saw, model DUJ5780; and a Ryobi cordelss tool. The total value of these losses are $18,285.

Authorities are also investigating a vandalism that occured at 5106 County Road 18-2, Wauseon. Between August 23, 2019 and August 24, 2019, suspect(s) shattered all of the windows and sliding doors in a newly constructed home. The total value of this loss is $8,492.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Call is confidential and anonymous. The number to call day or night is 1-800-255-1122, toll free.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.