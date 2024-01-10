Wildlife Officer Report For Northwest Ohio – District Two

In August 2023, State Wildlife Officer Ethan Bingham, assigned to Williams County, patrolled Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. Officer Bingham contacted two individuals who were in the area past the 10 p.m. curfew and were in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The items were seized as evidence and the individuals were issued summonses for the violations. Each individual paid $474 in fines and court costs.

State Wildlife Officer Levi Farley, assigned to Paulding County, was on patrol when he noticed a man whose vehicle had a flat tire which needed to be replaced.

Officer Farley helped the man change the tire and replaced the flat with a spare. The man was grateful for Officer Farley’s help.