William Bill “Bird” Drummer (1952 – 2025)

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and community leader, William (Bill “Bird”) Drummer, 72, of Wauseon, passed away on July 20 at Fulton Manor.

Bill was born on Sept. 6, 1952, in Wauseon to Francis and Louise Drummer. He dedicated his life to supporting his family and hometown.

A 1970 graduate of Wauseon High School, Bill attended the University of Toledo before starting his career working at Electra Manufacturing for 20 years.

While the company was being dissolved, Bill and business partner Brian Dorosz engineered a deal to keep Certified Document Destruction (CDD), the only remaining division of Electra, and its 30 jobs in Wauseon by purchasing its assets in 1992.

The pair owned and operated CDD until selling it in 2015. Additionally, Bill owned Bill’s SportsCenter, a sporting goods store in Wauseon, for 13 years, also selling it in 2015.

Retirement didn’t agree with Bill. He soon looked for a new way to support his community by becoming the Executive Director of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce in 2016.

It was a perfect fit as it married two of his greatest passions: Wauseon and small businesses. In this role, Bill exponentially grew chamber membership and started new annual events including a gala, golf outing, ice sculpture event and tent sale. He resigned in April 2025 due to health issues.

A pillar of his community, Bill served countless years on the Wauseon School Board and Wauseon Park Board, was an active member of the Wauseon Rotary Club and Elks Club, and volunteered for many local causes, including serving as a guest DJ for the Fulton County Heart Radiothon for many years. He received the Citizen of the Year award in 2001.

Bill loved his wife, family, and friends. They were his number one priority in life. He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren and talked about them to anyone who would listen.

Bill was a loyal Cleveland Guardians fan, played and coached softball for decades, and was a fantasy sports fanatic. He meant so much to so many and will be remembered for his compassion for others, dedication to Wauseon, and love of all things sports.

He is survived by his wife Denise Drummer; children Matthew (Sasha) Drummer and Alex Drummer (Adam Plank); grandchildren Aiden and Olivia Drummer; sister Kay Falor; and brothers Thomas (Doris) Drummer and Roger (Cathy) Drummer. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers George and Robert Drummer.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 3-7:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon. On Friday, July 25, 2025 his family will gather with guests from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Archbold United Methodist Church, 401 Ditto St., Archbold, Ohio with his Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Mary Kay officiating. Bill’s Committal Service will be privately held in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In memory of Bill, Memorial Contributions may be made to Wauseon Rotary Club, P.O. Box 372, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. To leave a message of comfort for the Drummer Family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”