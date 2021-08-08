William “Bill” Gase (1956-2021)

William “Bill” L. Gase passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 64. Bill was born September 7, 1956 to Otto and Emma Gase in Tiffin, OH. He married Becky Poganitsch on May 14, 1982.

They had two children together, Anthony (wife, Jessica) and Molly (husband, Andrew), and two grandchildren (Charles and Oliver). Bill is also survived by his brothers — Jerry (Sally) Gase, Art (Nancy) Gase, Paul (Joyce) Gase — and sister, Diane (Mike) Depinet.

Bill lived in Wauseon, OH, where he was a teacher, coach and athletic director. He took the Wauseon High School baseball (1995) and football (1993) teams to state championships. Bill attended Tiffin Calvert High School (graduating in 1974) and went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Toledo.

Bill was dedicated to his students and athletes, always listening as they planned their path beyond the classroom. As athletic director and founding member of the Twelfth Man, Bill helped build and develop many of the athletic facilities for the school — often grabbing the shovel, rake or blocks himself to help make the fields a great place to be.

He loved watching a great baseball game in the summer sun with family and friends — particularly when it was the Detroit Tigers. He was a devoted father and grandfather who could always bring a smile with his Yogi Bear impression and childhood stories.

The Funeral Mass for Bill will be at noon Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.tiffinstjoseph.org. A rosary will be prayed 30 minutes prior to mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin OH 44883, (419)-447-2424.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wauseon Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

