William “Bill” Lambert, Sr. (1949-2021)

William C. “Bill” Lambert, Sr., 71, of Bryan, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

Bill was born October 19, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio to Lowie and Gertrude (Bleikamp) Lambert. He was a 1967 graduate of Bryan High School and then continued his education at Bowling Green State University.

He spent his childhood and teenage years sharing his music talent with others alongside his sister. Bill married Martha A. Setzler on January 22, 1975 in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.

Bill was a long-time farmer and enjoyed raising swine, cattle, and sheep over the years. He formed many good friendships through his involvement as a 4-H Advisor, and through his participation in the Williams County Pork Producers and the Williams County Sheep Producers.

Bill retired from Chase Brass & Copper Co, Inc. with 35 years of service in 2013. Before that, he was a truck driver for several years.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan. In his free time, Bill enjoyed playing his guitar, and listening to music, especially classic country.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Martha Lambert of Bryan, OH; step-sons, Bruce (Loretta Baker) Bleikamp of Antwerp, OH and Brad (Connie) Bleikamp of Edgerton, OH; son, William C. (Karla) Lambert, Jr. of Bryan, OH; daughter, Kim (Jason) Herman of Edon, OH; sister, Betty Lambert of Bryan, OH. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Becky (Matt) Balogh, Kellie Bleikamp, Mason Herman, Lauren Lambert, Adyn Herman, Emma Lambert, Ava Lambert and Avrie Herman, and step-grandchildren Jenny (Jeremy) Munger, Lisa (Tyson) Shankster, Wesley Seslar and Devin Seslar. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Brian Bleikamp; step daughter-in-law, Kay Bleikamp; step-granddaughter, Samantha Bleikamp; and in-laws, Carl & Ruth Setzler.

Visitation for William C. “Bill” Lambert, Sr. will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services for Bill will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the funeral home with Deacon Jeanie Wise officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center St, Bryan, OH 43506; or Williams County 4-H Youth Development, 1425 E High St, Bryan, OH 43506.

