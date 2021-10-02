Crystal Colon (1969-2021)

Crystal S. Colon, age 51, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away September 30, 2021, at her home. Crystal was an Area Financial Manager for AGG-Tower Automotive.

Crystal was born on December 10, 1969, in Springfield, Ohio to Myron Feather and Sandra Madewell. She graduated from Marietta College with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

On November 25, 2011, Crystal married Thomas Colon, and he survives. Crystal was always willing to help people. She loved her family, music, cooking, and wine. She also enjoyed trivia, crafting, and camping.

Crystal is survived by her husband, Thomas; stepdaughter, Cassidy Colon of Napoleon; mother, Sandra Madewell of Springfield; father, Myron (Clarissa) Feather of Urbana; sisters, Christina Black of Springfield, Amber (Todd) Loxley of Urbana, and Betsy (Dwayne) Trimble of Urbana; many nieces and nephews; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Rita Colon.

Visitation for Crystal will take place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 5pm-8pm. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the funeral home at 11am. Pastor Steve Colon will officiate. Burial will take place at the Amboy Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Colon family.