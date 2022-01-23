William “Bill” Schroeder (1963-2022)

Facebook

William C. “Bill” Schroeder, age 58, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Toledo on December 11, 1963 to Dale A. and Mildred L. “Millie” (Stiriz) Schroeder.

Bill was raised on his parents’ dairy farm on Country Road D in Wauseon and graduated from Wauseon High School, Class of 1982.

Bill enjoyed attending tractor pulls, was a member of National Threshers Association and Maumee Valley Pullers; member of District 10 Holstein Association and Fulton County Dairy Association; he was an Alumni of National FFA and Wauseon FFA.

Bill was very involved in farming and supporting his sons and other 4H members on raising and showing dairy cows – farming was his ultimate passion and way of life.

His family will remember him for many contributions to them and others however his greatest contribution was helping others – he was always there to help his family and friends selflessly.

Oh, and his family cannot forget the dairy cattle sales and the “surprises” those days brought!

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Brenda (Belcher) Schroeder; sons, Travis (Tara), Trent (Maddy) and Trey Schroeder; pride and joy grandchildren, Jillian, Clay, Remington, Josie and Zeke; sister, Joy Schroeder and many nieces, nephews and host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Millie Schroeder.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. His Funeral Service will begin on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 with visitation at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery on CR 11.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Bill’s family, C/O Brenda Schroeder or to CHP Home Care & Hospice.

To leave a message of condolence for Bill’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com