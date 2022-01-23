Two Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Two individuals were sentenced on January 21, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Ronnie Denudt, 60, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. He attempted to trespass in a habitation.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Denudt to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution of $35 to the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, have no contact with the victim, and serve 7 months in CCNO, with credit for 121 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Denudt spending 11 months in prison.

Krystal Boulton, 39, previously pleaded guilty to Theft. She stole merchandise from a store.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Boulton to 1 year of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,000 fine, serve 2 days in CCNO within the next sixty days, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, pay restitution of $1,231.27 to the victim, and complete 90 hours of community service with a non-profit organization within the next 180 days.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Boulton spending 180 days in CCNO.

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR PRESS RELEASE