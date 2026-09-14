William E. Harding (1935 – 2026)

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(Worked At Challenger & Cook In Bryan)

William Eugene Harding, age 91, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Camden, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2026, at Lakeland Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Angola.

He was born April 14, 1935, in Defiance, Ohio, to William Dale and Minnie Florence (Mulligan) Harding.

William was a hardworking man who devoted much of his life to both farming and factory work. He worked for Challenger & Cook in Bryan as a welder and also farmed for more than 28 years.

He took great pride in working with his hands and providing for his family. One of his favorite pastimes was going around collecting and salvaging old pickup trucks.

William attended Defiance High School and then Pittsford, Michigan, High School his final year before beginning his working career. William was a man who valued family, and his greatest legacy will be the family he leaves behind.

He is survived by his children, William (Debra) Harding, Steve (Cynthia) Harding, Ron (Mindy) Harding, Terry (Lisa) Harding, and Matthew (Victor) Harding; and 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Victor Harding of Osseo, Michigan; and sister, Arlene Fraley of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In addition to his first wife, Hellen (Carl), and second wife, Carolyn (Carahan), William was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Roger Harding, Richard Harding, John Harding and Viola Sumner; and one great-grandchild.

William’s faith was an important part of his life. He attended Hamilton Church of Christ, where he found fellowship and friendship among those around him.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, and on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio. Funeral services for William will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Thompson Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Ailes officiating. Burial will follow at Baker Cemetery in Amboy Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Church of Christ.