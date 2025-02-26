William Frank (1946 – 2025)

(Former Bus Driver For Wauseon Schools)

William D. Frank, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away on February 25, 2025, at the Fulton Manor Nursing Home. William was born on June 7, 1946, in Wauseon, to the late William and Leah (Strole) Frank.

William worked many jobs throughout his life. He sold insurance, later sold cars for Roger Miller Ford, sold motorcycles for Lammons, and worked for Continental Estates, Heartland Homes, and UniBuilt in the modular home industry.

His last job was as a bus driver for Wauseon City Schools. William served his country as a member of the Marine Corps Reserves.

William loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid golfer, winning many tournaments including 1997 and 2004 Elk Champion, 1997 and 1998 Olon Andrews Tournament, and 1995 Father and Son Championship.

He enjoyed all things sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed following High School sports through Wauseon, often watched college wrestling, and had ESPN at all times. He was a man with a “never give up” mentality.

Some knew him as “Duct Tape MacGyver”, which spoke of his jokester nature. He enjoyed riding his scooter, which gave him back freedom in his later years. He was a good card player, often playing up at the Wauseon VFW. Above all else, William loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving William is his daughter, Amy (Kevin) Kreiner of Wauseon; son, Quinn (Laurel) Frank of Wauseon; grandchildren, Tori (Winston) Fricke, Timberly (Jason) Aeschliman, Hallee Frank, and Bella Frank; great-grandchildren, Joanna, Jed, and Myles; sisters, Linda Lammon and Denise Dunning; many nieces and nephews; significant other, Peggy Lauber; and special friend at Fulton Manor, Jeanne Guilford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald (Ila) Frank; brother-in-laws, Larry Lammon and Gilbert Dunning, Jr.; and special cousin, Mary (Strole) Shenfeld.

Visitation for William will take place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 3pm-8pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11am, at the Crossroads Church Chapel, with Pastor John Horning officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Athletic Department.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Frank family.