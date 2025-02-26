Connie Donaghue (1947 – 2025)

(Belonged To Shiloh Christian Union Church)

Connie Jean Donaghue, age 77, of Swanton, peacefully passed away in the late hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Ayden of Waterville, where she had been a resident for a short time.

Connie was born in Oregon, Ohio on December 10, 1947, to the late Clarence “Red” E. Meeks and Leone R. (Young) Meeks. After graduating from Liberty Center High School in 1965, she attended beauty school, becoming a licensed beautician.

On August 20, 1966, she married Wayne Dean Donaghue and together shared 48 years until his passing on January 1, 2015. For over 30 years, Connie served community friends and neighbors with her hair styling talent and created friendships to last a lifetime. She was a proud member of Shiloh Christian Union Church in Delta.

Connie loved and cherished spending time with family and friends. From weekend camping trips with Wayne, family, and close friends, to hosting family for holiday gatherings, hanging out with her Thursday night Bunco crew, or helping with Shiloh’s Jewelry Missions outreach are just a few things Connie loved to do.

But most of all, it was her love for her grandchildren. From weekend sleepovers, to sitting on the sidelines at soccer games or in the stands at a gymnastics meet.

She would buy them gifts every chance she would get and let them eat anything they wanted. Everyone who knew Connie was drawn to her infectious smile, humble personality, and loving kindness.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mieke (Lyle) Patrick of Chapin, SC; sisters, Carol Echler, Cheryl (Frank) Chapa and Cindy Meeks; brother, Danny (Tammy) Meeks; grandchildren, Annika, Evelyn and Drew Patrick; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Clarence “Red” Meeks on July 19, 2013; mother, Leone R. Meeks on October 2, 2014, and brother-in-law, Ronald “Ron” Echler on November 30, 2017.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service celebrating Connie’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Shiloh Christian Union Church Missions, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her name. Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Connie’s family.