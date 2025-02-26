Ted Stoner (1933 – 2025)

(1951 Graduate Of West Unity High School)

Ted LaMar Stoner, 91 years, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2025. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who always put his family first.

Ted was born on April 9, 1933, in West Unity, Ohio to the late Beryl V. and Ruth Stoner. He was a 1951 graduate of West Unity High School and served in the U.S. Army as a quartermaster.

Before entering the U.S. Army, Ted met and fell in love with Vonna Jean Armbruster, the love of his life, they were married on October 7, 1955, and provided a loving home to their four children.

Upon discharge, he became part owner of Stoner’s Inc. Trucking, increasing the fleet size to 13 outfits and within a few years becoming full owner. Under his supervision, Stoner’s Inc. Trucking served several eastern states and employed 20 employees.

In 1973, he sold the trucking company and moved the family to Winter Haven, Florida. After a short period of time, he was back into trucking as Shop Foreman at Frozen Food Express until 2006. Then he helped his wife, Vonna Jean manage St John’s Thrift Shop until 2017.

Ted was a longtime member of St John’s Methodist Church, West Unity American Legion, a Lifetime member of H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group), FMCA, Thousand Trails Resort, River Ranch Property Owners, and Good Sams RV Club. Ted enjoyed camping, traveling, riding his Harley and never missed a chance for family adventure.

Ted is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vonna Jean Stoner, two daughters, Lana Jo (Charles) Carlisi, Brenda Stoner and one son Kent Stoner; six grandchildren, Kent Stoner II, Levi (Chelsea) Vernon, Alicia (Samira) Hernandez, Charles Carlisi II, Chelsea and Kristian Stoner; two step grandchildren Ashley and Michael Sweigart; three great-grandchildren, Elise MacDonald, Bianca Vernon, and Julian Vernon; three step great-grandchildren Allison, Eliza and Lilly Petrie.

He preceded in death by his parents, brothers Doyle Stoner and Jack Stoner, sister-in-law Dortha Stoner, granddaughter Kelly Stoner and son Kevin Stoner. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends whom he cherished.

Memorial services will be at St. John’s Methodist Church on March 8, 2025, at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.