Williams County Airport Among Three To Receive Federal Infrastructure Funds

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) has announced that three regional airports in Northwest Ohio will receive a total of $399,097 in federal funding from the US Department of Transportation to begin critical airport infrastructure improvements.

“These airports may not make national headlines, but they’re essential arteries for our local economy, medical transport, and business access,” said Congresswoman Kaptur (OH-09).

“Whether it’s replacing aging lighting systems in Port Clinton, restoring pavement in Bryan, or upgrading hangar access in Walbridge, this funding ensures safer, more efficient travel and supports jobs across our region.”

“Every community deserves the opportunity to thrive, whether it’s served by a big terminal or a two-runway field.”

The funds, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), are each targeted at design-phase projects. The first critical step before construction can begin. The projects are as follows:

•Erie-Ottawa International Airport (Port Clinton, OH) – $83,792: Funding will support the design phase for replacing Taxiway C’s lighting system, which has reached the end of its operational life. The lighting upgrade is essential to maintain safe aircraft movement, especially during low-visibility conditions.

•Williams County Airport (Bryan, OH) – $117,800: The award will fund the design of a rehabilitation project for 7,750 square yards of apron pavement.

This surface, where aircraft park and refuels, is showing signs of wear and tear and needs to be reinforced to preserve safety and reliability.

•Toledo Executive Airport (Walbridge, OH) – $197,505: Funds will go toward the design to reconstruct 4,400 square yards of T-Hangar Apron pavement and 1,350 feet of taxi lanes, both of which have deteriorated over time.

The improvements will enhance access for small aircraft operators and improve the overall functionality of the airport’s general aviation facilities.

All three projects are being administered by the Federal Aviation Administration. Each will begin with design and engineering, setting the stage for full-scale construction phases expected to follow in future funding cycles.