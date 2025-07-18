Bryan Kiwanis Club Learns How Pete Herold Fuels Rahal Racing

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PROVIDING THE FOOD … The guest speaker at the July 16th Kiwanis meeting was Pete Herold. Mr. Herold is the Culinary Arts Instructor at Four County School. Over the summer, and occasionally during the school year, Mr. Herold is employed by Rahal Racing Team at various Indianapolis-style racing events around the country providing three meals a day for four days per event to feed all the people associated with team. The magnitude of this effort is as follows: Two 53-foot trailers that house everything necessary to undertake this mission. They assemble a huge tent in the parking lot of the venue that houses a full kitchen as well as seating for the many team members and sponsors. The racing events take place between Thursday and Sunday of a given week where assembly and then the tearing down of the infrastructure needs to take place. A typical day at an event calls for the preparation and feeding of 250 to 450 people three times a day. They are able to provide a rotating menu of 30 different items. They work approximately 17 different events a year. Mr. Herold has done this since 1996. The Rahal Racing Team is owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Michael Lanigan. Pictured left to right is Pete Herold and Kiwanian and program host Dan Cline.