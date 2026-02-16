Williams County Amish Buggy Crash Defendant Faces New Drunk Driving Charge Across State Line

A Williams County man awaiting trial for a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a local Amish family has been arrested again—this time for allegedly driving under the influence in Indiana.

Michael D. Quillen, 32, of Bryan, was taken into custody by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 15. The arrest occurred near U.S. 20 and South 200 West, west of Angola. Quillen was booked into the Steuben County Jail on a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated–Endangerment, and has since posted bond.

This latest arrest comes as Quillen faces multiple felony charges in Ohio stemming from a November 12, 2025, crash on County Road G near County Road 10 in Center Township, Williams County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Quillen was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a horse-drawn Amish buggy from behind and fled the scene.

The buggy, carrying Martha Wagler, 27, of Bryan, and her two children, was left mangled. Wagler, who was pregnant at the time, was forced to deliver her baby two months early due to her injuries. Her children suffered serious trauma, including a skull fracture and a broken elbow that required surgical pins. All three were hospitalized—Wagler at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and her children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Investigators later identified Quillen as the driver, confirming the Silverado was owned by The Window Doctor LLC of Fremont, Indiana. In January, a Williams County grand jury indicted Quillen on three counts of failure to stop after an accident (fourth-degree felonies), driving under suspension (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (fifth-degree felony), and tampering with evidence (third-degree felony). The indictment also seeks forfeiture of the pickup truck, alleging Quillen attempted to conceal or alter the vehicle during the investigation.

Quillen’s initial hearing was recently rescheduled, with a pretrial now set for this week. He is scheduled to appear in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas on February 19.

The crash has galvanized the local community, with fundraisers including a 50-50 raffle at the State Line Gun Show and a GoFundMe campaign established to help the Wagler family with medical and legal costs.