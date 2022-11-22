WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Opened For Supplies To Complete Crommer Park Project In Pioneer

MAKESHIFT DESK … Adam Panas opened bids for the Crommer Park aggregate project, at the November 21, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present in photo are Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis as well as incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Adam Panas from Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) was present for the 10:00 a.m. portion of the Williams County Commissioners Monday, November 21, 2022 session.

Panas opened three bids in the presence of Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, as well as newly elected Commissioner Bart Westfall, Pioneer Village Administrator Al Fiser and Commissioners Clerk Anne Retcher.