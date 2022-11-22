Richard Stevenson (1930-2022)

Richard J. Stevenson, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 A.M. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio after a brief illness.

Mr. Stevenson was employed for more than twenty years at the 50 Corporation in Bryan while farming and upon his retirement he became a full time farmer.

He was member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society.

Richard J. Stevenson was born on May 1, 1930, in Liberty Center, Ohio, the son of Harold and Wanetta (Minsel) Stevenson.

Survivors include two sons, Daniel (Patricia) Stevenson, of Sherwood, Ohio, and Michael (Marla) Stevenson of Bryan; three daughters, Christine Powell, of Ft. Myers, Florida, Sandy Eitniear, of Bryan, Sue (Bruce) Taylor, of Pioneer, Ohio, and Cinthia (Tom) Reed, of Bryan; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, David Stevenson, two grandchildren, and two sisters, Wanda Aschemeier and Madonna Hammons.

Private visitation and family services will take place with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Krill Funeral Service 860 West Mulberry Street Bryan has been entrusted with arrangements.