WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Resident Environmental Concerns & Egg Society Funding Dilemma

ADDRESSING COMMISSIONERS … 4H representatives Janis Montgomery and Jeff Dick with Egg Society members Dave Page and Matt Kennedy addressing the Williams County Commissioners. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners held a busy session on May 18, 2023. Present were Commissioners Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall, and Terry Rummel.

The commissioners began their morning by first approving eight resolutions, moving on then to sign additional documents that have already been approved, before approving the minutes of the May 15, 2023 regular session and bills as presented by the Williams County auditor.