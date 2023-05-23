Stryker Class Of 2023 Celebrates Graduation Day

(PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Stryker Class Of 2023 Panthers processed down the aisles of the school’s 1957 auditorium on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2 p.m., to receive their diplomas from the Board of Education.

White roses decorated the room, representing their choice in class flower, as they made their own memories of the monumental moment Orrin Hatch spoke on when he said “graduation is not the end; it's the beginning,” which was Stryker High School 2023 graduating class’s motto.