Williams County EMS Employee Association To Host Community Breakfast Fundraiser

Williams County, OH – The Williams County EMS Employee Association is inviting community members to join them for a special breakfast fundraiser, aimed at supporting local emergency medical services and strengthening ties with area residents.

The event, open to the public, will feature a delicious breakfast spread and provide a unique opportunity for attendees to meet local EMS professionals, learn more about their essential services, and show appreciation for the first responders who serve Williams County.

Organizers encourage families, businesses, and individuals from across the county to attend, noting that all proceeds from the breakfast will directly benefit the Employee Association’s ongoing efforts to enhance emergency medical response and community outreach initiatives.

The breakfast fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 7 AM Tickets and additional details are available through the Williams County EMS Employee Association. Early arrival is recommended, as seating may be limited.

“Events like this allow us to connect with the community we serve, and every dollar raised helps us provide better care and support for our neighbors,” said a spokesperson for the association.

For more information or to support the Williams County EMS Employee Association, visit their website or contact their office directly.