WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Admission Prices For Next Year’s Fair

NEW ATTRACTIONS … Director Toby Fenicle brought before the fair board two areas, a performance band and a potential horse pull, that were put into new business discussions and became a part of next year's Williams County Fair schedule. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Williams County Fair Board meeting of December 15 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Nine directors were present.

In the first order of business, the board of directors approved the minutes from the previous November 22 meeting,