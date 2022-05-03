Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Sixteen

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on April 19 and returned indictments against sixteen individuals. Those indicted include:

Matthew J. Baldwin, 38, of Pioneer was indicted for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a fourth-degree felony. Baldwin is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under intoxicated on or about April 2. A specification with the indictment indicates that, at the time offense, Baldwin had been previously convicted to five or more equivalent offenses.

Elmeco R. Crisp, 46, of Lima was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Crisp is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Kevin L. Demeter, 37, of New Bavaria, Ohio was indicted for Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Demeter is charged with depriving Premier Bank of property or services on or about January 31, 2022 and continuing through February 1, 2022.

James H. Garner, Jr., 28, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, each a fifth-degree felony. Garner is charged with receiving, retaining, or disposing of a 2016 Red Polaris 570 Sportsman ATV as well as a 2005 Green Honda Rincon ATV on or about September 23, 2021 despite having reason to believe the vehicles were obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Aaron F. Garrett, 36, of Williams County as indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Garret is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine and Suboxone, after having been previously convicted of a felony drug charge by the Williams County Common Pleas Court, on or about July 5, 2021.

Donald E. Hammons, 44, of Middle Point, Ohio was indicted on a total of six counts including one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, each a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Hammons is charged with breaking into Edgerton Auto Salvage on or about December 27, 2021 and stealing or attempting to steal a total of five different vehicles as well as miscellaneous tools, gasoline, and vehicle keys.

Devin E. Ickes, 27, of Pioneer was indicted on one count of Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Ickes is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine as well as causing damage to a Pioneer Police Department patrol vehicle on or about April 5.

Layne C. Ickes, 26, of Bryan, was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Ickes is charged with possessing or using methamphetamines on or about January 31.

Carolee L. Kneer (aka Reilly), 41, of Williams County was indicted on two counts of Passing Bad Checks, each a fourth-degree felony. Kneer is charged with passing three checks, with knowledge that the checks would be dishonored, to one vendor in the amount of $14,116.00 on or about January 3, 2022. Kneer is additionally charged with a passing another bad check in the amount of $1950 on or about July 27, 2022.

Raymond M. Lipsey, 27, of Toledo was indicted for Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Lipsely is charged with damaging a unit telephone and cell door window at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about March 30.

Bryan R. Long, 41, of Williams County was indicted on a total of four counts including one count of Burglary, a second-degree felony; one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of Trespass in a Habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Theft from Person in a Protected Class, a fifth-degree felony. The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about March 29 and March 31, when it is alleged that Long operated a motor vehicle without consent of the owner and broke into a property in Bryan despite having reason to believe that someone was likely to be present and for the commission of a theft offense. Long is accused of stealing an electric bicycle from an elderly person or disabled adult.

James P. Lucas, 33, of Edgerton was indicted on a total of six counts including two counts of Menacing by Stalking, each a fourth-degree felony; Sexual Imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Violating a Protection Order, a first-degree misdemeanor; and Burglary, a second-degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that between the approximate dates of October 19, 2021 and April 1, 2022 Lucas engaged used mobile phone messages, photographs, or videos in a pattern of conduct that would cause physical harm or mental distress to another. Lucas is also accused of trespassing on the land or premises where the victim lived or worked during the same time frame. Lucas is additionally charged with having reckless or offensive sexual contact with someone other than his spouse as well as possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 1. It is further alleged that Lucas violated a protection order issued by the Bryan Municipal Court on or about April 6 as well as that Luas broke into an occupied structure located in Bryan, with the purpose of committing a criminal offense, on or about March 5.

Rodney W. Malone, 48, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Malone is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 1.

Scott J. Miller, 57, of Defiance was indicted on three counts, including one count of Driving Under a Court Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Miller is charged with driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended by the Defiance Common Pleas Court, of carrying firearms after having been convicted of a felony drug offenses by the Putnam County Common Pleas Court, and of possessing or using methamphetamine or about March 15.

Travis J. Minnich, 37, of Geneva, Indiana was indicted on one count of Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Minnich is charged with carrying a firearm in a vehicle in such a way that it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle and after having been convicted of a felony drug offense in Jay County Indiana Circuit Court.

Jacob J. O’Connor, 25, of Garrett, Indiana was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. O’Connor is charged with knowingly causing harm to a family or household member on or about April 14.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.