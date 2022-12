GRANT AWARDED … The Williams County Humane Society received a $7,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation (BAF) to install a disposal trough and build two new fenced-in dog grass play areas. From left to right, pictured during the check presentation are Mark Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair; Alicia Strup, Williams County Humane Society Operations Manager; and Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO. (PHOTO PROVIDED)