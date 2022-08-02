Williams County JFS Recognizes August As Child Support Awareness Month

Facebook

August is Child Support Awareness month. As such, Ohio has joined with other states across the nation to designate August as “Child Support Awareness Month.”

Williams County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) would like to offer the following Amnesty Programs for the month of August ONLY to allow local cases to be brought into compliance:

DRIVER’S LICENSE REINSTATEMENT PROGRAM Obligors who have had their driver’s license suspended through the local CSEA may request reinstatement in return for a payment in the amount of one month’s obligation plus $1.00 on arrearages.

WARRANTS ON CONTEMPT Obligors who have failed to purge their contempt by paying the required amount or failed to report to CCNO to serve their required time may have the CSEA withdraw the warrant if the Obligor make a payment in the amount of one month’s obligation plus $1.00 on arrearages.

Obligors must contact their CSEA worker to pursue eligibility for both programs.

We also offer: ROPAA (Reduction of Permanently Assigned Arrears). This is a Waiver and Compromise program for Obligors who owe permanently assigned arrears (money owed to the State).

Obligors should contact their CSEA worker to see if they are eligible for this program. 419/636-8843 (FAX) 419/633-9080 (CSEA FAX) 800/937-2732 (CSEA) 800/750-0750 (OH RELAY).

To access Child Support: www.jfs.ohio.gov/ocs Email – Williams_csea@jfs.ohio.gov Drop box at 117 W. Butler St Bryan, OH Drop box at 126 Empire St. Montpelier, OH at the Hope Center. 419-636-6725 Option 4 419-633-9080 fax.

For more information on these August events, please contact the Williams County CSEA between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In 2021, the Williams County Child Support Agency had an average caseload size of 2,404.

Caseworkers managed 491 web portal messages, collected $4,725,555.85, held 41 Contempt hearings, established support on 33 cases and established paternity on 32 cases.