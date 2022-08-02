Scott Riter (1967-2022)

Facebook

Scott C. Riter, 55 years of Stryker, and formerly of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in his parent’s home near Stryker after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Scott was born June 26, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Phillip R. and DeAnn A, (Gavette) Riter. He was a 1985 graduate of Stryker High School. He furthered his education earning certifications from technical schools.

Scott worked in maintenance at Bryan Metals. He had previously been a mechanic at several area car dealerships. Scott was a member of the Defiance Fish and Game Club.

Scott loved fast cars and fast motorcycles. He enjoyed being a “gearhead” and tinkering and fixing what he could.

Surviving are his two sons, Derek Riter of Defiance, Ohio, and Jeremy Riter of Edon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Adrianna Hernandez-Riter, Hailey Riter and McKenzie Riter; his parents, Phillip (DeAnn) Riter of Stryker; one brother, Michael Riter of Stryker.

He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Riter, and his grandparents.

To honor Scott’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com