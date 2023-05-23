Bryan Area Foundation Awards Scholarships To Bryan Seniors

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … In 1973, fifty years ago, the Bryan Area Foundation awarded its first $400 scholarship to a graduating senior. Fast forward to last Monday, May 15, 2023, when forty-seven Bryan High School students received more than $149,000 in Bryan Area Foundation scholarships which will enable them to further their education and achieve their career goals. Congratulations to these pictured scholarship recipients, and good luck in your future endeavors. (PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)