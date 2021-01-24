Williams County Man Injured In Single Car Crash Near Bryan

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Bryan – On January 23, 2021, at approximately 1035 hours the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a single vehicle crash on State Route 2 at the intersection of County Road 15.75, just east of the City of Bryan, Ohio.

A 2002 Chevy pickup truck driven by Christopher S. Wieczorek, age 52, of Stryker, Ohio had been eastbound on State Route 2.

Mr. Wieczorek reportedly attempted to turn northbound on County Road 15.75 and went off of the roadway. Mr. Wieczorek’s vehicle rolled onto its side and came to rest.

Mr. Wieczorek was transported to the Bryan Community Hospital and was later flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. His condition was not available at the time of this release.

Mr. Wieczorek was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Bryan Police Department and Bryan Fire and EMS.