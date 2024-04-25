Williams County Public Library Meets With Members Of Ohio General Assembly

On April 24, representatives from Williams County Public Library were in Columbus for the Ohio Library Council’s Library Legislative Day. They joined public library supporters from across the state to discuss the life-changing work of libraries.

WCPL Interim Director Dylan Wagner and WCPL Assistant Interim Director Denver Henderson III met with Sen. McColley’s office to discuss how the library is helping the Williams County community with services to help combat childhood illiteracy and exciting programs such as the upcoming Summer Reading 2024.

“Libraries are a resource that Ohioans increasingly turn to for a wide variety of services,” said Dylan Wagner, WCPL Interim Director. “From early literacy to workforce development, libraries provide programs and services to Ohioans of all ages, and they do this is a cost effective manner.”

“State funding through the Public Library Fund is critically important because it remains a primary source of revenue for public libraries.”

With over 7.7 million registered borrowers, Ohio’s public libraries have the highest use per capita in the nation. This success is dependent on the strong partnership between the State of Ohio and local library systems.

For more information, visit the Williams County Public Library’s website at mywcpl.org.