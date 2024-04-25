April Bryan Development Spotlight Award Goes To Endless Creations

(PRESS RELEASE) – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development (BD has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

April’s Spotlight Award goes to Endless Creations for their eye-catching, painted windows. Mary Lozowski, owner of Endless Creations, says she paints the windows to give people something beautiful to look at.

Many of the colorful, painted scenes provide photo ops. Window themes are usually based on the season, and have featured flowers, fall leaves and pumpkins, pets, and cartoon characters.

Many hands have put their artistic flair on the windows including Mycalah Graves, Arden Wheeler, Becca Handshoe, Caroline Brightman, and Raina Cox. Mary herself helps out, but only paints “within the lines” that the artist have provided.

Besides being a fun addition to downtown Bryan, the windows provide a “canvas” for budding artists. Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.