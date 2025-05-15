Daxton Bueno (Newborn)

Daxton Tate Bueno, age 27 days, passed away on May 14, 2025 in the embrace and comfort of his parents’ arms at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He was born on April 18, 2025 to Kiersten M. White and Juan Jose “JJ” Bueno in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was expressive and had a little bit of his mom’s sass. Daxton would have grown to love the Michigan Wolverines, he now has the best seat in the “Big House” as he watches from Heaven. Despite his short time on earth, he was loved beyond measure.

Daxton will be remembered forever by his parents, Kiersten White and JJ Bueno; maternal grandpa, Romeo Wayne White; paternal grandparents, Juan Bueno, Sr. and Maria Bueno; maternal great-grandparents, Robin Yoh, Winifred Short and Sandy Borton; aunts and uncles, Kyle (Jody) White, Brittany White, Crystalina (James, Jr.) Batdorf, Tara Suarez and Julian Bueno and many precious cousins who were anxiously awaiting his arrival.

He was greeted in Heaven by his maternal grandma, Nancy Lynn Pennington; maternal great-grandpa, Larry Borton; maternal great-great-grandma, Nancy Frey and her husband, Arden L. Frey; paternal great-grandparents, Leopoldo, Sr. and Josephine Suarez and Rosa Amelia Aranjo ; uncle, Juan Gabino Suarez and cousin, Irene Suarez.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 15490 US Highway 20A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 with Daxton’s Funeral Service beginning in the church at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.