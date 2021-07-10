Williams County Seniors Lead COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts In The County

Health Commissioner Jim Watkins met with the Department of Aging to commend local seniors for their efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Williams County. In Williams County, over 80% of residents 65 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 79% have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

“While Williams County experienced many challenges during COVID-19, we also experienced a community who was willing to respond and help their neighbors,” stated Watkins. “Seniors have done a great job of not only protecting themselves by getting vaccinated, but also helping to protect the community.”

According to the CDC, a growing body of evidence shows that people who are fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) are less likely to spread the virus to others if they do become infected.

Through their efforts to get vaccinated, the oldest generation of Williams County residents has taken the lead to break the chains of transmission within the community to limit the spread of the virus.

While Williams County has made great progress with vaccinations, the Williams County Health Department continues to encourage Williams County residents to make the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, a new variant, Delta (B.1.617.2), is circulating in our region (Region 5 – Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin). The Delta variant is 2.5 times more infectious among those 50 and younger and doubles the risk of hospitalization than that of the Alpha variant that was spreading in our community last winter.

As variants spread more easily and quickly, the Delta variant may lead to more COVID-19 cases in Williams County. According to the CDC, the vaccines that are currently authorized are effective against the variants identified in Ohio.

To keep Williams County safe and reduce the spread of the new variant, it is critical for Williams County residents do their part by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The WCHD hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at our Montpelier office each week.

Make an appointment online at bit.ly/WCVaccine or by calling 419-485-3141. Walk-ins are welcome during clinic hours: https://bit.ly/3k0HHvc