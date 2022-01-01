Willo Cole (1925-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Willo D. Cole, age 96, of Swanton, peacefully passed away on Thursday afternoon, December 30, 2021 at Swanton Health Care. Willow was born in Hartford City, Indiana to the late Fred and Onalee (Vallard) Smith.

She would later marry Robert S. Cole, Sr. and together they raised 8 children. Willo worked on the production line for Fulton Tubing for many years.

She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Delta for many years. Willo will always be remembered for her talent in baking, especially pies and cakes. She was also an accomplished and gifted gardener.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Fred (Kim) Cole of Florida and Scott (Sheila) Cole of Oregon, OH; brother, Bart Smith of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Doug Cole, Kent Cole, Kevin Cole and Robert Cole, III.; daughters, Cynthia Tipping and infant Claudia Cole; brothers and sisters, Sharon Hyder; Fred Smith; Fritz Smith; Terry Smith, Keith Smith and Dallard Smith; grandsons, Michael and Tracy Cole; and great grandson, Darren Pinson.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109 in Delta from 10:00 AM – 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022; where a funeral service honoring Willo’s life will begin at 12 Noon on Tuesday also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Calvary Baptist Church, 413 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.