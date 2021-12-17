Wilma Entenman (1934-2021)

Facebook

Wilma F. Entenman, age 87, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 10, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Entenman was a graduate of Edon High School and was employed by Plas-Tec in Edon, retiring with thirty-two years of service.

Throughout the years she was also employed by One-Way Plastics, 3-M Corp, K&R Cleaners and Edon Tool Works. Wilma was a member of of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, WELCA, Friendship Circle and Edon American Legion Post #662 Auxiliary. She enjoyed her time with her family and grandchildren.

Wilma F. Entenman was born on July 4, 1934, in Cody, Wyoming, the daughter of Lambert and Faye (Till) Holthues. She married Fredrick J. Entenman on August 5, 1953, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2019.

Survivors include four sons, Michael (Dana) Entenman, of Bryan, Ohio, Randy Entenman and Tony Entenman, both of Edon, and William “Bill” Entenman, of Kendallville, Indiana; one daughter, Ila Derks, of Edon; one sister, Jean Orzechowski, of Montpelier, Ohio; eight grandsons, Vaughn, Justin, Andy, Daniel, Jemiah, and Joshua Entenman, Matt and Allen Johnson; one granddaughter, Christina Wofford; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Neil, Carl and Jack Holthues; one sister, Violet Dawn Fuller; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Reverend Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.