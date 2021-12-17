Joan Retcher (1940-2021)

Facebook

Joan E. Retcher, 81, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne.

She was born December 14, 1940, in Ridgeville Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Harold W. and Virginia J. (Cramer) Retcher.

Joan was a 1959 graduate of Fairview High School. She worked as a Press Operator at ITW Tomco for 20 years, retiring in 2008.

Joan was a member of Ney United Methodist Church, where she was very devoted Sunday School teacher.

In her free time, Joan enjoyed baking cookies and cooking, and will be remembered for her popular frosted sugar cookies, potato salad and divinity.

Joan will also be remembered as “the babysitter”, as she watched and loved on her many nieces and nephews over the years.

Joan is survived by one brother, Bill Retcher of Coldwater, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Faye Retcher of Ney, Ohio; one niece, Sheila (Matt) McGill of Bryan, Ohio; three nephews, Errick (Anne) Retcher of Ney, Ohio, Craig (Melissa) Retcher of Coldwater, Michigan, and Mat (Candi) Retcher of Ney, Ohio; six great-nephews; six great-nieces; three great-great-nephews; and five great-great-nieces.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Herb Retcher; one nephew, Billy Retcher, Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Martha Retcher.

Visitation for Joan E. Retcher will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m./P.M. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the funeral home with Dr. Ron Adkins II officiating. Burial will follow in Ney Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Ney United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com